Lecce and Cremonese secure promotion to Serie A

ROME, May 7 — Lecce and Cremonese locked up promotion to Serie A on Friday as Silvio Berlusconi's Monza blew their chance of finishing in the top two.

Lecce clinched the Serie B title with a 1-0 win over last-place Pordenone and will return for a 17th season in Serie A, two years after their last relegation in 2020.

Monza, owned by Berlusconi, started the day in second place but lost 1-0 at Perugia and slid to fourth in the final table.

Cremonese exploited that slip, winning 2-1 win at Como to take second. They will return to the top flight 26 years after their last season at the highest level, in 1995-96.

Pisa jumped to third with a 2-1 win at Frosinone but still must join the six-team playoff for a third promotion spot. It includes the other top eight finishers Monza, Brescia, Ascoli, Benevento and Perugia — AFP