Three talking points from the Premier League

LONDON, April 4 — Manchester City and Liverpool made sure their clash next Sunday may prove to be a Premier League title decider on a weekend that showed the top two are a class above the rest.

Liverpool briefly topped the table for the first time this year with a 2-0 win over Watford before City hit back with their own 2-0 success at Burnley.

There is a now a 13-point gap to third after Chelsea succumbed to a stunning 4-1 defeat to Brentford.

Chelsea’s place in the top four could be under threat after Tottenham thrashed Newcastle 5-1 to move above Arsenal on goal difference into fourth with both North London sides five points behind the European champions.

Manchester United look resigned to missing out on next season’s Champions League, though, after a limp 1-1 draw at home to Leicester left them down in seventh.

All eyes on the Etihad

Both City and Liverpool will have seven games remaining after next weekend’s clash but whoever emerges from it on top will be favourites for the title.

When City edged a titanic tussle between the two sides three years ago, neither dropped any points in their final nine matches.

Pep Guardiola’s men have a one-point lead, home advantage and a seemingly smoother run-in.

But it is Liverpool who are the form team having won 10 consecutive league games to narrow what was a 14-point deficit in mid-January.

“The next Premier League game obviously is a big one, we do not hide from that. It’s all good,” said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

“We are not favourite in one of the competitions we are in, but who cares? We will give it a try.”

Eriksen ‘quality’ cuts down Chelsea

Brentford’s first season in the top-flight for 74 years was slipping towards a relegation battle before Christian Eriksen made his emotional return to the field after suffering a cardiac arrest in front of the watching world at Euro 2020.

The Bees had not won in eight games prior to Eriksen’s full debut for the club in early March but have won all three Premier League games in which he started.

Eriksen scored his first goal since returning to the Premier League as Brentford ran riot in the second half at Stamford Bridge to secure their first victory over West London neighbours Chelsea since 1939.

The 30-year-old also struck twice for Denmark in his international return last week against the Netherlands and Serbia.

“We never knew how quick it would take to get to this level but it’s impressive how quick,” said Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

“Christian is a top player, an unbelievable character and he brings quality and calmness to the team.”

He has also brought Frank the peace of mind of another season in the Premier League with Brentford now 11 points clear of the drop zone.

Man United’s season over?

Any faint hopes of a late-season revival from the Red Devils faded away as Leicester were the side unfortunate not to leave Old Trafford on Saturday with all three points.

United are now three points behind Arsenal, who also have two games in hand.

However, it is the performances as well as the position in the table of Ralf Rangnick’s men that show the end of a miserable campaign cannot come soon enough.

Another major overhaul is required, starting with the appointment of a new manager.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani are among the players out of contract, but there are also questions over the futures of many more, particularly Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old was absent due to illness as another two home points slipped away, but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is unlikely to want to waste one of his few remaining years at the top outside the Champions League. — AFP