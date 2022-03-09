Malaysia’s transition to endemic phase a turning point for sports, says MFL president

MFL president Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan was confident that it would provide a huge boost to all Malaysians in various industries, including football, in the country. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The plan to reopen the country safely in stages will be a turning point for all industries, especially sports which has been affected since the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.

While welcoming the news of the “Transition to Endemic” Phase starting April 1, Malaysian Football League (MFL) president Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan was confident that it would provide a huge boost to all Malaysians in various industries, including football, in the country.

“The MFL would like to thank the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) who have always supported the course of national football, especially the Malaysia League (M-League), during the pandemic.

“Of course, MFL welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement. The public too was waiting for this announcement, which I believe will be a turning point for all Malaysians,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Malaysia will enter the “Transition to Endemic” phase, which will see more flexibility in various sectors, and reopen its borders starting April 1.

The relaxation includes the abolition of the 50 per cent capacity limit set for activities involving large gatherings such as spectator attendance at stadiums.

Previously, the sports industry was badly hit by the pandemic prevention measures, including the cancellation of competitions, strict rules for organising a tournament and limited attendance of spectators.

Meanwhile, MFL chief executive officer Stuart Ramalingam believes they can make more strides now with the transition to normal operations, thus generating more benefits for the economy.

“The MFL, clubs and supporters have always supported the government’s decision and, of course, MFL are also one of the organisations working hard for the economy and, at the same time, act to curb the pandemic from spreading throughout the M-League,” he said.

Stuart also said the standard operating procedure (SOP) for spectator entry into stadiums would remain for now, adding that it would be amended with further update from KBS. — Bernama