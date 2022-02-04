Former national para-athletics chief coach slam media for blowing up contract issue

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Former national para-athletics chief coach, R. Jaganathan has expressed regret that the press had played with para sprint champion Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi’s emotions in regard to his contract issue.

The coach said the issue could have been avoided if the press did not break the news about his contract as the national head coach for the national para-athletics squad not being renewed to Mohamad Ridzuan, better known as ’Dek Wan’, without his knowledge.

“It became an issue because the press came and played with his emotions.

“This is all misunderstanding. The press came and blew up everything. If only they came and asked me personally, I will tell them everything from A to Z,” he said when met at a media conference at the National Sports Council (NSC) in Bukit Jalil yesterday.

At the press conference, the NSC confirmed that Jaganathan’s contract as head coach of the national para-athletics squad would not be extended so as to give way to younger coaches and that the vacuum left by Jaganathan would be filled by his assistant Ahmad Rafee Arifin, who has been involved in coaching since 2018.

Last month, Mohamad Ridzuan, the 2016 Rio Paralympics gold medallist, was seen to have failed to hold back his tears when asked about the fate of his coach during an interview with a pay-television station (Astro Arena).

In response, Jaganathan said: “Of course he was sad. We have been together for so long, but I’m sure he will understand my situation.

“After this, if the press have any questions, please come and see the coach first before you go and talk to the athletes. These athletes have feelings too. We must work in line, talk to the coaches, they will brief you all,” he added. — Bernama