Man Utd’s Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was released on bail February 2, 2022 pending further investigation into allegations of the rape and assault of a young woman, police said. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MANCHESTER, Feb 2 — Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been released on bail after being questioned over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman, police said today.

The 20-year-old was arrested on Sunday after images and videos were posted online, and while he was still in custody yesterday he was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

Greater Manchester Police have not named the footballer, but said: “A 20-year-old man arrested on Sunday January 30 2022 on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation.”

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed to AFP: “The man has been released on bail for everything.” — AFP