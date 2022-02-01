Valencia sign Gil on loan from Tottenham

Valencia have signed Tottenham winger Bryan Gil on loan, the Spanish club confirmed yesterday, with the 20-year-old returning to La Liga six months after leaving Sevilla. — AFP pic

MADRID, Feb 1 — Valencia have signed Tottenham winger Bryan Gil on loan, the Spanish club confirmed yesterday, with the 20-year-old returning to La Liga six months after leaving Sevilla.

Gil will stay with Valencia until the end of the season although there is no option included in the agreement to buy the Spaniard.

In a statement, Valencia described Gil as a player “with a great present and future” and that is “renowned for his attacking quality on the wing”.

After joining Spurs from Sevilla last summer for €25 million (RM118 million), in a deal that also saw Erik Lamela go the other way, Gil has struggled to establish himself under either Nuno Espirito Santo or Antonio Conte.

He has made just nine appearances in the Premier League — all of them as a substitute — and will hope a return to Spain can now help him recover form and confidence.

Gil became one of the most highly-rated youngsters in La Liga after an impressive spell on loan at Eibar last season, where he started 29 league games and received his first call-up in March to the senior Spain squad.

Valencia sit 10th in La Liga, still in contention for qualification for the Europa League next season, even if the top four looks out of reach.

Coach Jose Bordalas said earlier this month the club would need reinforcements to achieve their objectives in the second half of the season. — AFP