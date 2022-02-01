Atletico Madrid sign Reinildo from Lille

Lille’s Reinildo Mandava in action with Brest’s Franck Honorat at Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France, January 22, 2022. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Feb 1 — Atletico Madrid announced the signing of Mozambican defender Reinildo Mandava from Lille yesterday.

Reinildo has signed a contract until 2025 and will bolster Atletico’s hopes of finishing in La Liga’s top four this season.

Atletico have paid Lille around €3 million (RM14 million), according to reports in the Spanish press.

Primarily a left-back, the 28-year-old will provide competition for Renan Lodi down that side as Diego Simeone attempts to tighten up his defence.

Atletico have been uncharacteristically sloppy at the back this term, which has contributed to them falling 14 points behind leaders Real Madrid in the table.

A club statement described Reinildo as a “physically very strong player” who is “defensively very difficult to overcome and very forceful one on one”.

“In addition, his good physical conditions allows him to cover the entire left flank and join the attack,” the club added.

Reinildo was named in the Ligue 1 team of the year last season and played all six games for Lille in this season’s Champions League group stage. — AFP