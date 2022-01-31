Malaysian shuttler Liu Ying teams up with Yew Sin for mixed doubles

National mixed pair Goh Liu Ying and Chang Peng Soon battling with Wang Yi Lyn and Huang Dong Ping of China in a group D match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic at the Mushashino Sports Plaza in this file picture taken on July 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Goh Liu Ying has finally revealed that professional men’s doubles shuttler Ong Yew Sin will be her new mixed doubles partner.

Liu Ying made the announcement via a video clip uploaded onto the Facebook page of former national men’s doubles player Tan Boon Heong tonight.

“It’s Ong Yew Sin lah!” said Liu Ying when asked by Boon Heong who her new partner would be in the 19-minute video clip.

Liu Ying had previously parted ways with Chan Peng Soon, her mixed doubles partner of 13 years and whose best achievement was winning the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Last month, Peng Soon formed a new mixed doubles partnership with Valeree Siow and the pair made their debut at the recent India Open, where they crashed out in the quarter-finals after losing 14-21, 13-21 to second seeds Rodion Alimov-Alina Davletova of Russia.

Although Yew Sin will be playing mixed doubles with Liu Ying, he will continue to partner Teo Ee Yi in men’s doubles.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi won the men’s doubles bronze medal in the 2021 World Championships in Huelva, Spain last month. — Bernama