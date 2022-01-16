Melaka United FA wants Hamidin to stay on as FAM president

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin has received calls from football fans to resign. — Malay Mail pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Jan 16 — The Melaka United Football Association (MUSA) wants Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin to stay on as the FA of Malaysia (FAM) president.

MUSA president Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said Hamidin should be given the opportunity to continue to helm FAM due to his credibility and vast experience in the football arena.

On top of these, the Melaka Chief Minister said Hamidin also had good relations with influential football figures both locally and internationally which was important to spur development of Malaysian football.

“Everyone can give their opinions but I as MUSA president also want to give my views and feel that Hamidin should still be given the opportunity to lead FAM because of his credibility.

“Don’t just because of one failure we should pressure him to step down,” he told reporters after attending MUSA’s 66th annual congress in Ayer Keroh here today.

Prior to this, the media had reported that Malaysian football fans wanted Hamidin to step aside following the Harimau Malaya’s (national squad) failure to achieve their target of reaching the final of the AFF Cup 2020 in Singapore last month. Malaysia did not even qualify for the semifinals.

Head coach Tan Cheng Hoe took responsibility for the failure and stepped down from his post. — Bernama