Misbun hopes for success at 2022 World Junior C’ships

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) National Youth Development Director Datuk Misbun Sidek speaking at a press conference at the Malaysian Badminton Academy, July 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) director of youth development Datuk Misbun Sidek wants to see the country’s young line-up achieve success at the 2022 World Junior Badminton Championships in Huelva, Spain.

The new year resolution was expressed by Misbun as he believes that the coaching staff can form a strong junior team to face the competition slated for October next year.

“I hope next year, with the possibility of the Movement Control Order (MCO) having begun to subside, the coaches can add more specialised modules in training to raise the young to a level capable of holding the World Junior Badminton Championship title and to build a very formidable squad,” he said in a video uploaded on BAM’s Facebook page today.

The 61-year-old former national player described the competition in Spain as a platform for the coaching staff to improve their charges’ level of play by analysing players from other countries such as China, Indonesia, Denmark and Thailand.

This, he said, was because the performance of opposing players can be used to provide useful guidance to the national juniors to identify their game pattern, given that they may meet the same opponents at senior level later.

“We have to figure out how to gauge players from other countries because usually, the style of play of the senior squad is the same as their junior line-up,” he added. — Bernama