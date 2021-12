Red Bull's Max Verstappen crosses the line to win the race and the world championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates December 12, 2021 — Pool via Reuters pic

ABU DHABI, Dec 12 — Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Formula One world championship for Red Bull today after passing the Mercedes of title rival Lewis Hamilton on the last lap. — Reuters