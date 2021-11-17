Minister: 2022 Sports League for Persons with Disabilities to unearth new talents

Youth and Sports minister Datuk Seri Faizal Azumu speaks during a media conference at Wisma OCM in Kuala Lumpur September 14,2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The Sports League for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) which is starting next year will be an arena to unearth new talents in the country, said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said the sports event would be implemented in a structured manner starting at the district, state and national levels, with the national champions to be absorbed into the training programme as backup athletes.

“Participants of this backup athlete training programme are under the supervision of the National Sports Council (NSC) to be trained as Malaysia’s future athletes,” he said when winding up the debate on the 2022 Supply Bill at policy level in Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the ministry through the Department of Youth and Sports would also ensure the work of upgrading the maintenance of sports facilities to include facilities for the disabled such as special pathways, toilets and parking areas.

He added it is in line with the role of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) in empowering the disabled as a contributor to the sports industry ecosystem in Malaysia.

Apart from that, Ahmad Faizal said KBS was developing the National Sports Industry Action Plan to recognise the sports industry as a driver of the country’s economic resources as well as to develop the people’s socio-economy.

He said the plan focused on several strategies such as catalysing a sustainable and vibrant e-sports ecosystem, strengthening and expanding the model of commercialising sports and intensifying the ‘Research and Development (R&D)’ programme on sports.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit again tomorrow. — Bernama