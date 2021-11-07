Sacking of Muthu as SAA president not done properly, says Sports Commissioner

Datuk SM Muthu’s sacking as president of the Selangor Athletics Association (SAA) was not properly done, said the Sports Commissioner. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The process of sacking Datuk SM Muthu as president of the Selangor Athletics Association (SAA) at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) recently was not properly done, said Sports Commissioner Ibrahim Mohd Yusof.

Ibrahim said that based on the association’s constitution, suspending or dismissing members who hold positions in it cannot be done through an EGM.

“If we look back at its constitution, dismissal or suspension of members who hold office should be recommended by the disciplinary committee after their investigation is done.

“The findings then must be submitted to the members of the main committee because they have the power to decide the appropriate action that needs to be taken in resolving the issue,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Not only that, Ibrahim stressed that show cause letters should also be issued to the individuals involved to give them the opportunity to defend themselves.

However, Ibrahim’s further review, including at a meeting with the association’s Vice President Varughese Abraham and Assistant Secretary N. Rajagopal yesterday, found that all the mechanisms necessary were not implemented, further causing the EGM decision to be annulled.

“Therefore it can be concluded that the EGM was irregular, so Muthu, is still the president,” he added.

Yesterday, Muthu, who is also Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) president, in a letter to members of SAA and its affiliates had claimed that the results of the meeting with Ibrahim showed that the EGM decision on Oct 24 was invalid and that the situation made him still its legitimate president.

On Oct 24, the EGM attended by 39 members unanimously removed Muthu and withdrew his lifetime membership over allegations of misappropriation of association funds, as well as resolved to lodge a report on the matter with the police and the Sports Commissioner.

In the meantime, Ibrahim is leaving it to the police to investigate allegations of malpractice by Muthu besides hoping that the crisis in the association could be resolved harmoniously by its members because if the issue continues, it is feared could affect Selangor’s athletics development. — Bernama