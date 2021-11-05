Wan Azizah resigns as patron of BAM

BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria expressed gratitude to Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who held the position since September 20, 2018, for her deep interest, passion and commitment to the sport and its development in Malaysia. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has officially stepped down from her role as Patron of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) today.

BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, in announcing the matter also expressed gratitude to Wan Azizah, who held the position since September 20, 2018, for her deep interest, passion and commitment to the sport and its development in Malaysia.

“Our deepest appreciation to Dr Wan Azizah for all that she has done for badminton and BAM over the last three years.

“We treasure your guidance, ideas and input to strengthen the association as a whole. Your contribution to Malaysian badminton will always be remembered and treasured,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Mohamad Norza accompanied Wan Azizah who paid a visit to the Malaysian Badminton Academy (ABM) to show her appreciation and recognition for the excellent development work and initiatives implemented by BAM thus far.

During the visit, Wan Azizah was also briefed on the various available facilities, as well as the strict standard operating procedures (SOP) and health guidelines imposed on all coaching staff and players at ABM to safeguard their health and safety. — Bernama