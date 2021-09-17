‘Together for a Shared Future’ unveiled as motto for Beijing 2022 Games

Singers perform on stage at a ceremony unveiling the slogan for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China September 17, 2021. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Sept 17 — The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics unveiled its official motto, “Together for a Shared Future”, during a ceremony at the city’s Capital Museum today.

Chen Ning, director general of Beijing 2022’s Culture and Ceremonies Department, said that the slogan was a commitment towards overcoming global challenges as a community with a shared future for mankind.

The motto was chosen after a lengthy process that included a total of 79 different proposals.

“This motto embodies the Olympic spirit, the Chinese way of revealing the Olympic spirit. That’s because ‘together’ embodies a type of unity, cohesion and way of overcoming difficulties,” said Chen.

Earlier, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said that the Games would — like Tokyo 2020 — require strict Covid-19 restrictions, with Chen adding that organisers were yet to decide if spectators would be allowed.

The Games will be held from February 4-20, with Beijing set to become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics. — Reuters