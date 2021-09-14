The Pocket Rocketman dreams of having his own championship

National track cyclist Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang while competing in the qualifying round of the sprint event at Izu Veledrome, August 4, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — National track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang dreams of having his own championship when he retires from the sport.

More interestingly, the keirin silver medallist at the recent Tokyo Olympics, said he already has his own plans after his retirement to further strengthen the organisation of sports tournaments, including in the country.

“When I retire, perhaps I can organise the Azizulhasni Championship or something like that, but it is not relevant at the moment because I am still actively competing.

“I hope one day my dream will come true with the cooperation of the Youth and Sports Ministry as well as the National Sports Council,” he said as a guest at a forum titled “Misi Emas: Antara Minda, Tekad dan Daya” that was organised by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and held virtually today.

Apart from Azizulhasni, national gymnast Farah Ann Abdul Hadi and Tokyo Paralympics men’s singles badminton SU5 (physical impairment) gold medallist Cheah Liek Hou were also guests at the special forum.

Azizulhasni, who is nicknamed The Pocket Rocketman, explained that the main mission for organising the championship was also as a platform to improve the quality and performance of the competing cyclists, especially in raising their self-confidence to take part competitively.

Should the championship materialise, it would definitely be a meaningful success for Azizulhasni, who has made Malaysia proud in the international arena so many times, including being crowned world champion in 2017 and winning the keirin bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Last month, the 33-year-old rider from Dungun, Kelantan gained an entry in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) as the first Malaysian to win a silver medal in the keirin event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. — Bernama