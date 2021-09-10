Professional Golf of Malaysia appoints Hamad Kama Piah as acting chairman

Tan Sri Hamad Kama Piah Che Othman has been appointed the acting chairman of Professional Golf of Malaysia with immediate effect. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Professional Golf of Malaysia (PGM) has appointed Tan Sri Hamad Kama Piah Che Othman as the acting chairman of the organisation with immediate effect.

PGM, in a statement today, informed that the appointment of Hamad was due to the recent demise of its previous founding chairman Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid.

“Tan Sri Hamad Kama Piah Che Othman has been on the board of PGM since its incorporation in 2010. He presently serves as the Chairman of UMW Holdings Berhad and previously was the president and group chief executive officer of Permodalan Nasional Berhad from 1998 to 2016,” it said.

PGM said Hamad was also currently a board member of Institut Kefahaman Islam Malaysia, a trustee of Yayasan Karyawan and a council member of the Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK).

Ahmad Sarji, who died on August 28 at the age of 82, was the former chief secretary to the government (KSN) from 1990 to 1996. — Bernama