Grab Malaysia honours Paralympics heroes with food orders, reward points

National paralympic powerlifter athlete Bonnie Bunyau Gustin wins the first gold medal for the 72kg category during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum August 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Malaysia’s gold medalists at the recent Tokyo 2020 Paralympics — Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, Cheah Liek Hou and Abdul Latif Romly — are set to receive one million GrabRewards points and a year worth of free GrabFood orders as a token of gratitude from Grab Malaysia.

In fact, Grab Malaysia managing director Sean Goh said the country’s two silver medallists — Jong Yee Khie (powerlifting) and Chew Wei Lun (boccia) — will also be rewarded with 500,000 GrabRewards points and one year worth of free GrabFood orders, while all the Malaysian Paralympic athletes will also receive a token of appreciation for their participation.

He said shot put athlete Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli, who missed the gold for being late to the call room despite breaking the world record, will be rewarded with a year worth of free GrabFood orders and 50,000 GrabReward points for his sensational performance and sportsmanship.

“Huge congratulations and thank you to our medallists and para-athletes for your humbling display of dedication, strength and grit. You have challenged our society’s attitudes towards what we can achieve when we put our minds to it, and in doing so, you have given us a great gift of hope and courage.

“And as always, you continue to inspire and motivate us all towards building an inclusive nation,” he said in a statement today, adding that Grab would continue to create greater inclusivity and equality in South-east Asia, particularly for persons with disabilities (PwD) who seek to be self-sufficient and independent, and the opportunity to be a productive member of the society.

Powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau clinched gold by breaking the Games record in the men’s 72kg category, while Liek Hou and Abdul Latif bagged gold in the badminton SU5 category and men’s T20 long jump events respectively.

Meanwhile, Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) President Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin was grateful for the generous support in celebrating Paralympians performance and achievements at the Tokyo Games.

“The Paralympic Games is the pinnacle of Para sports and the recognition by Grab is a great exposure to help elevate our athletes’ sportsmanship and further provide the support needed for the PwD communities,” he said. — Bernama