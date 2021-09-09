BAM going for young blood in the pursuit of Olympic gold in 2024, says Choong Hann

BAM coaching director Wong Choong Hann said the move is important to prepare the squad for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, taking into consideration that the Olympic cycle this time is shorter since the Tokyo Olympic 2020 was postponed a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is taking a bold step by opting for younger players to represent the country in major tournaments including the Sudirman Cup as well as the Thomas and Uber Cups.

BAM coaching director Wong Choong Hann said the move is important to prepare the squad for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, taking into consideration that the Olympic cycle this time is shorter since the Tokyo Olympic 2020 was postponed a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also said do not be surprised if young players like Ng Tze Yong, Aidil Sholeh Alli Sadikin or 17 year-old Justin Hoh are named for the tournaments.

Choong Hann said based on his calculations, the first cycle of the next Olympics is in 20 months and this is followed by the one year period for qualifications to Paris 2024 which is expected to begin in May 2023.

“So the 20-month period is the time we must decide on the players or decide on the combinations of players that we should give priority to. We must also decide on tournaments and opportunities to participate in tournaments and coaching until they reach a ranking that would qualify them for tournaments in Phase Two.

“With a younger team, I admit we will be seen as being left behind compared with more established countries like Japan and Indonesia but I believe we have the capability to spring surprises. This will bode well for the country,” he said.

He told reporters after the BAM Incentive Award presentation to Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze doubles winners Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik at the Malaysia Badminton Academy in Bukit Kiara today.

The 1998 Commonweatlh champion also confirmed that the list of players and the targets set for the three championships will be announced after the BAM Coaching and Training Committee (C&T) meeting this Saturday.

Choong Hann said he was still in the process of evaluating players based on results and performance in the Internal Ranking Tournament which will end tomorrow before naming the national squad.

All England champion Lee Zii Jia and the Aaron-Wooi Yik pair are expected to spearhead the singles and doubles players while Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah could be named as the doubles pair following the sudden resignation of Chow Mei Kuan last month.

On Mei Kuan’s partner, Lee Meng Yean, Chong Hann said he was trying out the best player to partner Meng Yean because her experience is a boost to the squad. But this is still in the trial and evaluation stage.

The Sudirman Cup is the world mixed team badminton championship which will take place in Vantaa, Finland beginning September 26 until October 3, followed by the Thomas Cup (the men’s team event) and the Uber Cup (women’s team) in Aarhus, Denmark beginning October 9 to October 17. — Bernama