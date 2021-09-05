Doping: Two athletes test positive, yet to demand B sample be tested, says anti-doping agency

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Two national athletes have tested positive for using banned substances in a test conducted in June.

Anti-Doping Agency of Malaysia (Adamas) director Azura Abidin said the two athletes were among those who had trained at the National Sports Council (NSC).

She said that after receiving the Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) reports, an initial review was carried out to ensure that the tests and sample analysis received were in line and complied with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code 2021, Adamas Doping Rules 2021 and current international standards.

She also confirmed that both athletes have not asked for their ‘B’ samples to be tested.

“We have informed both athletes about the laboratory analysis results and the case is still in the decision management process at the Adamas level. It is our duty to carry out this responsibility confidentially without any interference,” she said when contacted today.

She added that the full AAF report would be announced on Adamas’ official website once the investigation on the case is concluded. — Bernama