Norza retains OCM presidency unopposed, Hamidin now the number two man

Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria during a press conference at Wisma OCM, August 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria has been returned unopposed for the 2021-2025 term after the nominations closed on Wednesday.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president won the OCM presidency also unopposed in 2018, replacing Tan Sri Tunku Imran Tuanku Ja’afar, who chose not to seek reelection after holding the post since 1998.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, a newcomer, also won the deputy president’s seat unopposed.

OCM Independent Election Panel head (returning officer) Datuk Seri Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos confirmed that two more incumbents were also returned unopposed — Moira Tan (assistant secretary-general) and Datuk Ahmad Feisal Ahmad Tajuddin (treasurer).

However, the focus of the September 4 election will be on the four-cornered fight for the secretary-general’s post. The four involved are incumbent Datuk Mohd Nafizuddin Mohd Najib, deputy president Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi, Malaysian Snooker and Billiards Federation president Melvin Chia and Malaysia Sailing Association secretary Megat Fairuz Khairuddin.

Meanwhile, eight candidates are set to battle for the five vice-presidents’ posts, including incumbents Datuk Mumtaz Jaffar, Prof Datuk Dr S. Shamala and Tan Sri Mohamad Noor Abdul Rahim.

Voting will be held online for the first time in OCM’s history due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with 34 affiliates (ordinary members) eligible to vote for office bearers.

“We received 31 submissions out of 34 members, but the nomination from judo was classified as null and void because it was made without the consent of the candidate. We have also conducted background checks, including with the police, on all the eligible candidates.

“We will conduct a trial for online voting with the 34 NSAs (National Sports Associations) on September 2 for them to familiarise themselves with the electronic voting system before the actual elections,” he told a press conference at the Wisma OCM here today.

The full list of nominations:

1. President: Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (unopposed)

2. Deputy-president: Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin (unopposed)

3. Vice-presidents (five posts): Datuk Mumtaz Jaffar, Prof Datuk Dr S. Shamala, Tan Sri Mohamad Noor Abdul Rahim, Datuk Chong Kim Fatt, Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya, Datuk Megat Zulkairnain Omardin, Nik Razeen Adam Daud, Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad

4. Secretary-general: Mohd Nafizuddin Mohd Najib, Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi, Melvin Chia and Megat Fairuz Khairuddin

5. Assistant secretary-general:

a) Men: Chan Foong Keong, Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Zin

b) Woman: Moira Tan (unopposed)

6. Treasurer: Datuk Ahmad Feisal Ahmad Tajuddin (unopposed)

7. Assistant treasurer: Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill, Datuk Mohd Nasir Ali. — Bernama