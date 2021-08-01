National women’s football squad undergo virtual training ahead of Asian Cup qualifiers

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have shortlisted 28 players to undergo virtual training as preparation for the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers to be held in India from Sept 13-25.

National women’s team head coach Jacob Joseph the lineup of experienced and young players had, in fact, begun training virtually since July 12 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Since the Covid-19 cases are at a worrying level, we have not been given the green light to start centralised training,” he said in a statement today.

However, he said the national women’s football players would continue to show a high level of commitment throughout the virtual training period.

He also hoped that the daily number of Covid-19 cases would drop soon so that his players would be allowed to conduct centralised training using the sports bubble concept.

Malaysia have been drawn with Thailand and Palestine in Group H of the qualifiers. — Bernama