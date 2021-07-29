JDT widen Super League lead with 3-1 win over Selangor FC

JDT’s Bergson Da Silva in action against Selangor FC at the Petaling Jaya City Stadium July 28, 2021. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) continued to widen their lead in the Super League after beating archrivals Selangor FC 3-1 at the Petaling Jaya City Stadium last night.

JDT are on top of the league with 36 points, while Terengganu FC are six points behind, having lost 0-2 to Melaka United at Hang Jebat Stadium yesterday.

JDT, coached by Benjamin Mora and Karsten Neitzel, began attacking from the first whistle but only managed to score in the 45th minute when Bergson Da Silva headed in a Matthew Davies cross.

In the second half, the Red Giants equalised after a shot by Swiss player Oliver Buff from outside the penalty box was headed in by Super League top scorer Ifedayo Olusegun in the 62nd minute.

Selangor FC’s joy was short-lived as JDT regained the lead with Matthew Davies scoring in the 79th minute before Mohamadou Sumareh cemented the win with a last-minute goal in injury time.

Meanwhile, UiTM FC failed to capitalise on their home-ground advantage as they lost 0-1 to Penang FC at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Stadium in Shah Alam, while Sabah FC and Sri Pahang FC drew 2-2 in a dramatic match at Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu tonight.

In Premier League action, Perak FC 2 lost 0-4 to Kelantan United at Perak Stadium in Ipoh while Kelantan FC lost 1-2 to PDRM FC at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu yesterday afternoon. — Bernama