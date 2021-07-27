Tokyo Olympics: Archer Syaqiera takes opponent down to the wire before bowing out

Malaysia’s Syaqiera Mashayikh competes in the womens’s individual eliminations during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo July 27, 2021. — AFP pic

TOKYO, July 27 — National archer Syaqiera Mashayikh may have crashed out in the first round of the women’s individual recurve event today but at least she went down fighting by taking her opponent all the way down to the wire.

Syaqiera, 20, lost 4-6 to the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Elena Osipova at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field here.

The Malaysian got off to a promising start when she won the first set 26-25 to go 2-0 up but Elena hit back to win the second set 28-26 to make it 2-2.

The two archers drew the next two 26-26 and 25-25, leaving them tied at 4-4.

In the decider, Syaqiera and Elena each shot a nine with their first arrow before the ROC archer edged ahead to 19-18 at the second arrow. Elena then confirmed her place in the next round when she shot a 10 to win 29-23 for a 6-4 triumph.

Last Friday (July 23), Syaqiera caused a sensation by finishing in 43rd spot after collecting 630 points to improve on her previous best of 619 points which she achieved at the final Olympic qualifier in Paris last month.

With Syaqiera’s exit, all eyes will now be on Khairul Anuar Mohamad when he faces Antti VIkstrom of Finland in the first round of the men’s individual recurve event at the same venue tomorrow. — AFP