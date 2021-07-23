Covid-19: Two KDA FC players test positive, match against Penang FC postponed

MFL chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said the decision to postpone the match, which was scheduled to be held at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Star, was made after getting advice from the Kedah State Health Department. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) confirmed that two Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC players have tested positive for Covid-19 and that the team’s Super League match against Penang FC tomorrow has been postponed to another date to be announced later.

MFL chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said the decision to postpone the match, which was scheduled to be held at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Star, was made after getting advice from the Kedah State Health Department.

“The KDA FC management informed that two of their players tested positive for Covid-19 via PCR tests conducted on all the players when they registered for the camp-based training programme after the Hari Raya Aidiladha holiday.

“The test is part of the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the MFL for all teams before the players are allowed to join the camp-based training so as to protect the sports bubble,” he said in a statement today.

Ab Ghani explained that the two players were infected when they were not with the team, thus were outside the sports bubble.

He said the new date for the match would be announced later and hoped that all players and officials would continue to step up SOP compliance to protect the sports bubble so that the Malaysia League (M-League) could proceed smoothly. — Bernama