Good medical facilities in Olympic village, says Malaysian contingent’s chief medical officer

This aerial photo shows the Olympic and Paralympic Village ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo July 19, 2021. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Malaysian contingent to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games does not need to worry about healthcare and getting proper treatment, as there are good medical facilities provided at the Olympic Village in Tokyo.

This was confirmed by the contingent chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Kamarul Hashimy Hussein in a post on the Malaysian Olympic Council Facebook page, after visiting several polyclinics located in the Olympic Village.

He said that there were various services, such as sports medicine clinics which included physiotherapy services, as well as sports massage, dental clinics and eye clinics, were provided at the venue, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound and X-ray services.

At the same time, Kamarul Hashimy said that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set for athletes and officials, to prevent the spread of Covid-19, with all of them having to undergo screening tests using saliva on a daily basis.

“With the strict SOPs in the Olympic Village, athletes and officials can feel safe and secure, and the athletes can also train with full focus and there is no need to worry about the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

The Tokyo Olympics, which will take place from tomorrow to August 8, will see a total of 30 national athletes to compete in 27 events, covering 10 sports, with the target set being three gold medals. — Bernama