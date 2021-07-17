Four remaining Malaysians crash out of PSA World Championships in Chicago

In the women’s category, Low Wee Wern failed to continue her fine form as she lost to home player Olivia Clyne 9-11, 11-4, 9-11, 8-11. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― Malaysia’s hopes of going far in the PSA World Championships 2020-2021 held in Chicago, the United States, were dashed as all four remaining players crashed out in the second round of the squash tournament yesterday.

In the women’s category, Low Wee Wern failed to continue her fine form as she lost to home player Olivia Clyne 9-11, 11-4, 9-11, 8-11.

Olivia will face an uphill battle in the third round where she will play the seeded Camille Serme of France after the latter eliminated Australian player Donna Lobban 11-9, 11-3, 11-3.

S. Sivasangari, 22, was then knocked out by Belgian player Nele Gillis 6-11, 10-12, 11-3, 11-13.

Egypt’s fourth seeded player Hania El Hammamy trounced Tze Lok Ho of Hong Kong 11-5, 11-2, 11-6 and will take on Nele in the third round.

Another Malaysian, Rachel Arnold, failed to build on her first set win as she was ousted by Nadine Shahin of Egypt with a score of 14-12, 11-13, 4-11, 7-11.

Nadine will square off against New Zealand’s Joelle King after the seventh seeded player defeated Welsh player Emily Whitlock 11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 11-9.

Malaysia’s sole survivor in the men’s category, Ng Eain Yow, lost to top seed Ali Farag of Egypt 11-6, 11-9, 11-5.

Ali will next play Miguel Rodriguez of Colombia, who easily beat unseeded Swiss player Dimitri Steinmann 11-9, 11-7, 11-4. ― Bernama