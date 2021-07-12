Jazeman records podium finish at Monza

The 28-year-old racer and his partner from Indonesia, Sean Galael, representing Jota Racing, completed 125 rounds in four hours, one minute and 31.344 seconds for third place at the European Le Mans Series (ELMS). — Picture from Twitter/@jazemanjaafar

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — From 11th position on the starting grid, Jazeman Jaafar performed excellently to register his first podium finish at the “4 Hours of Monza” at the Monza Circuit in Italy last night.

The 28-year-old racer and his partner from Indonesia, Sean Galael, representing Jota Racing, completed 125 rounds in four hours, one minute and 31.344 seconds for third place at the European Le Mans Series (ELMS).

The two South-east Asian racers were 34.420s behind champions Julien Canal, William Stevens and James Allen from Panis Racing who recorded 4:00:56.924s, while the United Autosports team comprising Philip Hanson, Jonathan Aberdein and Tom Gamble finished second in 4:01:02.055s.

Jazeman, a former Formula Three racer, said that after a long rest following the Covid-19 pandemic, he was glad to represent Malaysia as an Asian team at ELMS.

“Thank God, I feel so proud that we managed to get a podium position from 11th place.

“We started with many calculations and training because the competition at ELMS was very stiff, comprising mostly former F1 racers. There was also a test driver for F1.

“But we made the best strategy, best pit stops and worked as a team to get a result like this,” he said in a video.

He also thanked Malaysians for their support which helped him realise his target of a podium finish. — Bernama