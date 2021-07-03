UK government funding helped tennis, athletics stage summer events

Great Britain’s Dan Evans in action during his third round Wimbledon match against Sebastian Korda of the US at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, July 2, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, July 3 — British Athletics and the Lawn Tennis Association received funding from the government to support the delivery of their summer events and aid athletes’ preparations for the Tokyo Games, sports minister Nigel Huddleston said today.

The LTA received a loan of £14.3 million pounds (RM82.4 million) as part of the Sport Survival Package, which ensured events in Nottingham, Birmingham, Eastbourne and Queen’s Club could go ahead in the lead up to Wimbledon.

British Athletics was offered £1.2 million pounds, which supported last month’s Championships, an Olympic trial event in Manchester and will also help the Diamond League British Grand Prix take place in Gateshead on July 13. — Reuters