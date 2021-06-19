Three national women’s singles shuttlers in Spanish International semi-finals

Malaysia's S. Kisona who was in excellent form thrashed host player Beatriz Corrales 21-15, 21-14 and is scheduled to face French representative Yaelle Hoyaux for a final slot. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 ― Malaysia continue their dominance in the women’s singles event at the 2021 Spanish International badminton championship after three national representatives advanced to the semi-finals in style at La Nucia, Spain, yesterday.

The three national representatives were the 2019 SEA Games gold medalist and championship’s fourth seed S. Kisona, former world junior champion Goh Jin Wei and Eoon Qi Xuan who did not face problems in overcoming their respective opponents in the quarter-finals, according to https://www.tournamentsoftware.com.

Kisona who was in excellent form thrashed host player Beatriz Corrales 21-15, 21-14 and is scheduled to face French representative Yaelle Hoyaux for a final slot.

Jin Wei and Qi Xuan also did not encounter stiff competition to march into the semi-finals and would square off among themselves to enter the final

In the quarter finals, Jin Wei trounced Swiss representative, Jenjira Stadelmann 21-15, 21-12 while

Qi Xuan recorded a comfortable 21-10, 21-12 win over Ania Setien of Spain.

At the same time, Tee Kai Wung-Teoh Mei Xing also cruised into the mixed doubles semi-finals after overpowering host pair Victor Martin-Haidee Ojeda, 21-17, 21-17 and are expected to meet Russians, Rodion Kargaev-Viktoriia Vorobeva.

The fine run of Malaysia continued in the men’s doubles with Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun upsetting third seeds Philip Birker-Dominik Stipsits of Austria 21-18, 21-11 to meet England’s Matthew Clare-Ethan Van Leeuwen in the semi-finals.

However, another men’s doubles pair, Loo Bing Kun-Lwi Sheng Hao failed to progress to the semi-finals after losing to a French pair, Lucas Corvee-Ronan Labar 12-21, 16-21.

In this regard, Malaysia’s women’s doubles challenge fizzled out in the quarter-finals after Teoh Mei Xiang-Yap Ling who were seeded second lost to unseeded English pair, Jessica Hopton-Jessica Pugh 16-21, 21-15, 15-21.

Earlier national men’s singles player, Misbun Ramdan Misbun was stopped in the second round after going down to third seed Pablo Abian of Spain, 21-13, 21-10. ― Bernama