Malaysian Athletics Federation GM tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) general manager has tested positive for Covid-19, the second case which affected MAF in three days.

MAF president Datuk SM Muthu said its office had been immediately closed for 14 days after the latest infection was confirmed on Tuesday.

“My results returned negative, but the results for three staff are still pending. I was in the office for around two hours, wearing a mask all the time,” Muthu said when contacted today.

Just two days ago, Bernama reported that national athletics squad head coach Mohd Manshahar Abdul Jalil, his wife and son tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Muthu said Mohd Manshahar’s condition is improving.

National athletes involved with the Olympics and SEA Games continue training under quarantine at the National Sports Council (NSC) in Bukit Jalil, he added.

Meanwhile, MAF wants to do its utmost to get national track and field athletes qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in July on merit.

Muthu said it is very important for the national athletes to take part in the Qosanov Memorial Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan from June 19-20, before the Olympics qualifying deadline of June 29.

“After a long time without overseas competitions, this meet is important for them to try for the Olympics. Besides, it will also serve as early preparations for the Hanoi SEA Games in November.

“The NSC has given the green light and will write to the National Security Council for approval. Now we are waiting for approval from Kazakhstan,” he said.

Among the 11 athletes named by MAF for the meet are Lee Hup Wei (high jump), Muhammad Irfan Shamsuddin (discus), Andre Anura Anuar (long jump), Muhammad Hakimi Ismail (triple jump), Connie Chu (discus) and Yap Sean Yee (high jump).

For track events, MAF has listed Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi, Jonathan Nyepa (both 100 metres), Khairul Hafiz Jantan (200m) and Rayzam Shah Wan Sofian (110m hurdles). — Bernama