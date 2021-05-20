Malaysia to host Men’s World Team Squash Championship in December

File picture of Ong Beng Hee (right) of Malaysia waiting for a return shot from Farhan Mehboob of Pakistan during the squash men’s team final contest at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou on November 25, 2010. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Malaysia is set to host the 2021 World Squash Federation (WSF) Men’s World Team Squash Championship, after a 24-year gap at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil from December 7-11.

The world meet, originally slated in Tauranga, New Zealand, had to be moved due to the strict travel restrictions in the country to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, in which entry to passengers from all countries is currently strictly controlled.

It will also be the first time the tournament is held in Asia since the 2007 edition in Chennai, India, according to WSF’s announcement in its website.

“We are naturally disappointed that we won’t be returning to New Zealand, and I’d like to thank Squash New Zealand for their support and for the work they put in prior to this decision being made. We are grateful to those nations who came forward to offer their help, and particularly to Malaysia for agreeing to pick this up at such short notice.

“The Squash Rackets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) has considerable pedigree in organising major squash events, so we are fortunate to have such a capable and willing alternative host, and we look forward to working with them closely to deliver a top-class tournament to close out the year,” WSF President, Zena Wooldridge was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, SRAM President Gerard Monteiro expressed his gratitude to Zena and WSF for acknowledging its capabilities by awarding the prestigious tournament hosting rights.

“We welcome teams from across the world to gather in Kuala Lumpur for a memorable squash gala complete with the legendary Malaysian hospitality. As a squash enthusiast and fanatic, I believe that there is no better sporting entertainment than watching professional squash players in competition,” he said.

The world meet is hoped to serve as a consolation for SRAM, after missing out on hosting the 2020 Women’s World Team Championship due to the pandemic.

Malaysia had participated in the Men’s World Team Championship 18 times since 1979, but had never finished on the podium with its best-ever achievement being fifth place finishes in the 2011 and 2005 editions.

Malaysia finished ninth in the 2019 edition held in Washington, United States, which was won by squash powerhouse Egypt. — Bernama