National footballers complete second dose of Covid-19 vaccine jab

Harimau Malaya skipper Mohd Aidil Zafuan Abd Radzak gets his first Covid-19 vaccination in Putrajaya, April 19, 2021. All players today have received the second dose of the vaccine jab. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, May 10 — The Harimau Malaya squad are ready to face the second round of the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month with more confidence now that all the players have received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine jab.

That’s one thing national head coach Tan Cheng Hoe can strike off his “to-do list” as he prepares to call up the players for the centralised training camp, which begins on May 16.

In fact, national head coach Tan Cheng Hoe believes the second dose of the vaccine jab has given him a “peace of mind”, especially with the rising number of Covid-19 cases of late.

“What’s important is that we feel comfortable and have a peaceful mind because we can see that the number of cases is rising. As a coach, I am concerned about my players’ health.

“Of course, now that we have received the second dose of the vaccine jab, we will be able to be more focused on the task at hand,” he told reporters after receiving his second dose of the vaccine jab at Dewan Seri Seroja here today.

Cheng Hoe and the national team officials as well as the 29 national players today completed their second dose of the vaccination after receiving the first dose on April 19.

Harimau Malaya skipper Mohd Aidil Zafuan Abd Radzak, Muhammad Safawi Rasid, Brendan Gan, Mohamadou Sumareh, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, Muhammad Syahmi Safari and Mohd Farizal Marlias were among the players who were vaccinated today.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) deputy presidents Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi and Datuk S. Sivasundaram were also among those who received the second dose of the vaccine jab under the Youth and Sports Ministry’s National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Meanwhile, Mohd Farizal said the vaccine had boosted the players’ confidence ahead of their Group G matches against the UAE, Vietnam and Thailand in the qualifiers.

“For me, it’s a form of protection for all players. I also hope all the players will be ready, both physically and mentally,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brendan has advised the public not to be afraid to get vaccinated.

“I feel very honoured to be able to get the vaccine and be a part of this group. A lot of people out there should be getting this vaccine, especially those who are at risk.

“Getting the vaccine is highly positive I think so far there is nothing to be afraid of,” he said.

Malaysia will take on the UAE on June 3, followed by Vietnam on June 11 before wrapping up their Group G fixtures against Thailand on June 15. — Bernama