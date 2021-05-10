Malaysian Football League: Perak FC may pay the price for flares thrown onto pitch in stadium

In yesterday’s match, fans’ dissatisfaction over several issues involving Perak FC boiled over, resulting in the flares being thrown onto the field and forcing the game to be halted temporarily during second-half injury time. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 10 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) are taking a serious view of the incident where flares were thrown onto the pitch during the Super League match between Perak FC and Sri Pahang FC at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh yesterday.

MFL chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said the action by a small group of supporters was a serious offence and that hosts Perak FC could be penalised.

He said flares were among a list of items banned from being taken into stadiums and, as such, he regretted that the incident occurred just when fans were being allowed into stadiums in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is a serious offence I am waiting for the match commissioner’s report. From that, we will take action in accordance with the M-League (Malaysia League) manual and legislation,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Ab Ghani hoped that supporters would be able to control their emotions so as to preserve peace and harmony during matches.

Perak FC lost 3-2 to Sri Pahang FC.

“Perhaps it was caused by the disappointment among the Perak FC fans, but they shouldn’t do this because the one who will be punished is their own team. MFL view such incidents seriously,” said Ab Ghani.

Meanwhile, he said the MFL were also investigating the main cause of three Kelantan FC players testing positive for Covid-19 before their match against Selangor FC 2 last week.

Ab Ghani does not discount the possibility that Kelantan FC may face stiff punishment if found guilty of being negligent in complying with the sports bubble standard operating procedure as stipulated by the government.

“If they were infected while still in the sports bubble, then no action will be taken. But if the players purposely went out or such without complying with the SOP, then action will be taken,” he said. — Bernama