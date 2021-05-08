Perak FC CEO: Training boycott incident due to slight misunderstanding

The club said there had been a discussion with the players to resolve a 'misunderstanding'. — Facebook/This Is Perak FC pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

IPOH, May 8 — The training session boycott by Perak FC players last night was due to a slight misunderstanding, says the club’s chief executive officer Rizal Ali Naizali.

He said, however, the matter had been resolved through a discussion with the players today, and that they had apologised and promised not to repeat the move.

“A discussion was held and several initiatives have been taken, we hope it goes smoothly. Yesterday’s incident was due to a slight misunderstanding, and this matter was resolved in the discussion session earlier.

“They have promised to play wholeheartedly in the match against Sri Pahang FC tomorrow night ... when they took the action (of boycotting the training session), their salaries had not yet been credited at the time,” he told reporters after the meeting at the Perak Stadium here today.

Commenting on the payment of players’ salaries which was reported to be delayed, Rizal said Perak FC would try to resolve the players’ salaries for the month of April before the Aidilfitri celebration.

“We have requested for some time and have informed the players by when it will be settled, we will try to do it before Raya,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rizal said team captain Shahrul Mohd Saad and Brazilian striker Guilherme De Paula had been released to join Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT).

“Shahrul has signed the contract termination today while De Paula will do so in a few days, and they were released by mutual consent to JDT.

“So far, only two players (have transferred to other clubs), in the discussion earlier, no one else (is set to move elsewhere) because we (the management) have given our opinion and the players have stated their wishes, and we reached a decision,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perak FC’s main goalkeeper, Muhammad Hafizul Hakim Khairul Nizam Jothy said he will be filing an RM5 million suit against one of the club’s fans for claiming that he was the mastermind behind the lowering of the Perak flag to half-mast, last night.

“I deny (being involved in the incident) and neither were any of the players involved, because when we entered the stadium at 9.30 pm, the flag was already at half-mast, and we do not know who did it, and now someone has accused me,” he said, adding that it was a serious accusation and he would not take it lightly. — Bernama