BAM president: Malaysia Open fate to be known in 48 hours

Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said discussions were ongoing with various agencies, including the National Security Council, Ministry of Health, Youth and Sports Ministry and the Badminton World Federation on whether or not to proceed with the tournament. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The status of the Malaysia Open will be known in the next 48 hours, said Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria.

He said discussions were ongoing with various agencies, including the National Security Council (MKN), Ministry of Health, Youth and Sports Ministry and, most importantly, the Badminton World Federation (BWF), whether or not to proceed with the tournament due to the surge in Covid-19 cases and implementation of the movement control order (MCO) here.

The Malaysia Open is scheduled to be held at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil from May 25-30.

“We are still discussing it. I know things are getting a bit more difficult at the moment because there are a lot of things beyond our control. Not only issues pertaining to the spike in Covid-19 cases here, but other countries are also experiencing the same situation.

“I guess we will get some indication within 24 to 48 hours but, whatever it is, we will ensure that the safety and well-being of the players are of utmost importance,” he told a press conference after a sponsorship signing ceremony between BAM and BP Healthcare Group here, today.

The Malaysia Open will be the second last tournament before next month’s Singapore Open to offer Olympic qualifying points.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur would be placed under the MCO from May 7-20.

Meanwhile, commenting on diving queen Pandelela Rinong’s triumphant outing at the FINA Diving World Cup 2021 in Tokyo, Japan, Norza, who is also Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president, said he was delighted with her success and hoped that she would maintain her form until hte Tokyo Olympics in July.

He was also confident that the vastly-experienced Pandelela would be able to handle the pressure when she competes in the world’s biggest multi-sports Games.

Pandelela created history when she became the first national diver to win a gold medal at the FINA Diving World Cup after collecting 355.70 points in the women’s 10-metre platform final at Tokyo Aquatic Centre yesterday.

Norza also said that OCM would re-evaluate the selection of recurve archer Khairul Anuar Mohamad as one of Malaysia’s two flag-bearers for the Tokyo Olympics since he will be in action on the day of the opening ceremony.

“We will find a replacement if needed,” he said, adding that otherwise they would just go with mixed doubles shuttler Goh Liu Ying as the lone flag-bearer.

Meanwhile, Norza said BAM welcomed the support from BP Healthcare as they inch towards the final stages of preparations for the Tokyo Olympics while BP Healthcare deputy chairman Joevy Beh said they were looking forward to expanding their brand positioning.

The one-year sponsorship deal worth RM5 million involves RM4 million in cash and RM1 million in medical services for the players.

The BP Healthcare group, through the partnership, hoped that the brand would become visible globally when their logo appears on the national team’s kit. — Bernama