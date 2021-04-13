SIC ordered to suspend all drag races after SOP violation

The decision was taken after the ministry met with SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif as well as MUSC Motorsports and Motorsports Association of Malaysia representatives regarding the incident. — Picture from Facebook/Sepang Circuit

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) has ordered the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) to temporarily suspend all drag racing events following the chaotic incidents and standard operating procedure (SOP) violations that occurred during the MUSC SIC Sepang Drag Cars Test & Tune 2021 last Friday.

The ministry, through a statement today, announced the suspension, stating that it would remain in force until it was satisfied with improvements and re-evaluation of venue management protocols at SIC.

The event organiser, MUSC Motorsports, which failed to ensure SOP compliance during the event, will not be allowed to organise any drag racing events at SIC or any other circuit until approval is given by the ministry and relevant authorities.

The decision was taken after the ministry met with SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif as well as MUSC Motorsports and Motorsports Association of Malaysia representatives regarding the incident.

“The ministry views the breach in SOP very seriously, especially when we are in the midst of restarting the sports industry that was badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As such, the ministry hopes that all sports organisers and enthusiasts will cooperate and do their part to comply with the SOP set by the government,” the statement read.

The ministry, however, explained that other motorsports activities at SIC would be allowed with the approval of the ministry and relevant authorities as long as there was SOP compliance. — Bernama