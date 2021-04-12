Monaco, Lyon win to stay in Ligue 1 title hunt

AS Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder (second from right) celebrates scoring their third goal against Dijon at the Stade Louis II, Monaco April 11, 2021.— Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PARIS, April 12 — Monaco defeated basement side Dijon 3-0 on Sunday to stay in contention in a four-team title race in Ligue 1, as Lyon kept alive their hopes with victory at home to Angers.

Stevan Jovetic swept in the rebound after Wissam Ben Yedder’s penalty was saved by Dijon goalkeeper Saturnin Allagbe early in the second half.

Ben Yedder atoned for his missed spot-kick on 62 minutes, clipping in Monaco’s second after Aleksandr Golovin intercepted a loose pass and slipped the ball through for the France striker.

Monaco lost Cesc Fabregas to injury in the closing stages, the Spanish midfielder clutching his hamstring as he was replaced having only come on as a half-time substitute.

Ben Yedder made no mistake with a second penalty in the final minute, notching twice for the second game in succession to take his tally for the season to 17 goals.

Niko Kovac’s side have hauled themselves back into contention following a run of 13 wins in 16 matches since the start of the calendar year.

They trail leaders Lille by four points with six games remaining, with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain one point above Monaco.

“We don’t have our destiny in our hands to go looking for the title because we don’t play Paris or Lille at the end of the season. But we want to stay in the race,” said Kovac.

“I’m sorry to be boring, but when we’re in a position to attack I will say so.”

Dijon matched the worst run ever in France’s top flight after losing their 12th match in a row and are all but certain to be relegated to Ligue 2.

Lyon snapped a three-game winless league run as captain Memphis Depay scored two goals in a 3-0 victory over Angers.

Lyon, who will meet Monaco in the quarter-finals of the French Cup later this month, took the lead on 21 minutes as Depay lashed in a rebound after Lucas Paqueta hit the post from close range.

Paqueta added a second late in the first half when he slotted in Karl Toko Ekambi’s cross.

The Brazilian set up Depay to net Lyon’s third just before the end, the Dutchman scooping the ball over Angers goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni from the edge of the box.

Lyon are fourth and five points back of Lille. The two teams meet at Groupama Stadium on April 25, a week before Lyon visit Monaco. — AFP