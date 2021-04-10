FT minister: Ministry to build centralised sports training facilities in Putrajaya

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the matter is still being discussed. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The Federal Territories Ministry plans to build centralised sports training facilities for the use of the Federal Territories Sports Council (MSWP), said its minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the Putrajaya Corporation had already agreed to allocate a piece of land to build the facilities next to the National Rugby Stadium, which is still under construction, at Precinct 13.

“It is still being discussed with the central agency under the Rolling Plan 2 of the 12th Malaysia Plan, but we hope it (construction) can begin in 2022.

“Currently, existing sports facilities are handled by the local authorities under the ministry, but the latest centralised training facilities are necessary to help raise the athletes’ performance and facilitate the centralised training programme of every sports association,” he said at a media conference after launching the Sports Coaching and Development Seminar 2021 in Bangsar today.

Meanwhile, the MSWP also inked five memoranda of understanding with several universities and agencies, among them being Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia (UIAM), Mahsa Universiti, Paragon Vest Sdn Bhd, that are set to benefit the development of sport and educational support for FT athletes.

The MSWP also launched a Team Wipers Discount Card that will enable 1,300 athletes to enjoy up to 25 per cent discount when purchasing sports goods from selected sports shops. — Bernama