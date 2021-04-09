Chong Wei yearns for Malaysia to win its first Olympics gold

Datuk Lee Chong Wei, who will be Malaysia’s chef de mission to the Games, said he badly wants someone to go out and win Malaysia’s first ever Olympics gold. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — After he narrowly failed to win gold in three consecutive Olympics, Datuk Lee Chong Wei is now hoping that his mere presence in the Tokyo Games in July can finally give Malaysia their long-awaited glory.

Lee, who will be Malaysia’s chef de mission to the Games, said he badly wants someone to go out and win Malaysia’s first ever Olympics gold.

“I don’t mind not winning gold for my country as long as the team I lead can get Malaysia’s first Olympics gold,” he told reporters here today.

He was speaking after the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and Yonex at Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara here.

The badminton legend said apart from parading track cyclist Mohd Azizulhasni Awang as a gold medal contender, Malaysia also stand a chance of winning in badminton and diving in the Tokyo Olympics.

He said he would be discussing with the Olympic Council of Malaysia soon the management of athletes for the Tokyo Games in view that the world’s biggest multi-sports championships would be held during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s going to be challenging for athletes in Tokyo. I’m not clear about the arrangements, including travels between the games village and venues and the food which will be served,” he added.

He advised the athletes to be mentally and physically prepared for the challenges in these unprecedented times.

Lee won silver in men’s singles in three Olympics — Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016. — Bernama