Youth and Sports Ministry says satisfied with JDT, MLF in ensuring SOP compliance by spectators

ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 3 —The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) praised the Johor Darul Ta'zim Club (JDT) and the Malaysian Football League (MFL) for their success in ensuring the spectators’ compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the team’s match against Melaka United FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, here, last night.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said he attributed the success to JDT’s preparation, including in providing a total of 260 security personnel to monitor compliance with the SOPs by those at the venue.

As for MFL, he said, it had proven to be able to handle the online ticket sale effectively.

“Today (last night) JDT and the JDT spectators have proved that they are truly disciplined and complied with the SOP and this will give way for other stadiums to hold matches with the presence of spectators,” he told a press conference at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here, last night.

Reezal said he would ask MFL and JDT to document the SOP for spectators during last night match for submission to the National Security Council (MKN) to convince them on the readiness of football club's to meet with the prescribed SOP during matches. ― Bernama