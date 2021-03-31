Only season pass holders allowed to watch JDT-Melaka United match in stadium, according to statement

In a statement uploaded on its official Facebook page, JDT said the decision was made in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) which allow only 2,000 supporters to be in the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium for every match. — Picture from Facebook/Johor Southern Tigers

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, March 31 — Only season pass holders are allowed to watch the Super League match between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Melaka United at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri this Friday.

In a statement uploaded on its official Facebook page, JDT said the decision was made in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) which allow only 2,000 supporters to be in the stadium for every match.

It said all Platinum Season Pass holders are only required to bring along their passes during match day.

“Gold Season Pass holders are required to collect the QR Code (entry pass) at the drive-thru counters at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium tomorrow (noon-8pm) or Friday (10am-1pm), subject to availability.

“Season Pass cards must be produced and third party collection is permissible if the physical season pass card is produced. One season pass is eligible for one QR Code only,” the statement said.

It added that Gold Season Pass holders are required to remain in their vehicles during drive-thru as no physical counters are provided while only those with QR Code or Platinum Season Pass are allowed to be in the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium during match day. — Bernama