Minister does not rule out possibility of earlier return of fans to stadiums

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican speaks during the launch of the Sports Industry Financing Scheme at the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Putrajaya, March 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican does not rule out the possibility of an earlier return of fans to stadiums to watch Malaysia League (M-League) matches this season based on the good work being carried out by various parties.

He said that for now, the Malaysian Football League (MFL) only need to work out the sports management protocol so that it does not violate the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the movement control order (MCO).

Once this has been detailed, the ministry plans to present the issue of allowing fans back into stadiums with the National Security Council (MKN) as early as next week.

“The exact date (for presenting the matter) cannot be confirmed because the MKN meetings currently are also uncertain,” he told reporters after launching the Sports Industry Financing Scheme here today.

Last week, at the launch of the 2021 M-League campaign, Reezal Merican gave an assurance that the application for fans to be present in stadiums would be made two months after the start of the M-League, which is based on the sports bubble concept.

However, rumours began to circulate that fans would be allowed to attend matches in stadiums as early as during Fifa’s window for international matches this month.

“What I meant when I spoke at the recent M-League was that if we could do it (get fans back into stadiums) in a month, it would be a bonus.

“But if not, let’s hope it won’t be more than two months,” he explained.

The M-League, involving the Super League and Premier League, kicked off on March 5. — Bernama