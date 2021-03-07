TFC bounces back to win 1-2 against UITM FC

The Terengganu FC (TFC) footballers put in a strong fight to win in the first Super League match yesterday. ― Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Mar 7 — The Terengganu FC (TFC) footballers bounced back from a 1-0 deficit against UiTM FC in the first half and put in a strong fight to win 1-2 in the first Super League match yesterday, said Terengganu FC chief coach Mohd Nafuzi Mahammad Zain.

“I know this first game was really difficult, what more when we play on the opponent’s field. What we can see at the beginning of the game, the players were too careful, don’t want to take risks. In football, we have to take risks, otherwise, the opponents will score first.

“We got a penalty and when not able to score, the spirit faded, but the players showed a strong character in the second half to bounce back and fight, and the game ended in TFC’s favour,” he told reporters at a press conference after the match last night.

He praised the 11 key lineups, who comprised many young players, as well as the replacements, who were able to carry out their responsibilities well.

“If we look in terms of the condition of the players, they were not 100 per cent fit, many of them struggled. They have played in friendly matches (prior to this), the rhythm of the game was very different,” he said.

In the next match against Selangor this Tuesday, Mohd Nafuzi said TFC will focus on restoring the stamina of the players.

“Now is the time for recovery only, for training there is no time, we will see the players who are really fit to fight Selangor,” he said.

Meanwhile, UiTM FC head coach Frank Bernhardt said for the next match against Kuala Lumpur this Wednesday, he would ensure the players are fit.

He also hoped Ghanaian professional striker, Nana Poku, and defender, Farid Nezal could return to play again following an injury.

“I need to see which players available can play and then we can have the game plan,” he added. — Bernama