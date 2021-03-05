JDT outplay Kedah to lift Charity Shield for fourth straight time

JDT player Muhammad Safawi Rasid celebrates after successfully scoring a goal against KDA FC in a clash for the Charity Shield at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri March 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, March 5 — It’s a new season, but the outcome is the same.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) scored a goal in each half to beat Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) 2-0 and retain the Charity Shield for the fourth straight season in a game played behind closed doors at the Sultan Ismail Ibrahim Stadium here tonight.

Goals from midfielder Muhammad Safawi Rasid (34th minute) and Spanish import Natxo Insa (67th) were enough for the Southern Tigers to claim the Shield for the sixth time in seven seasons since 2015.

The 2021 Malaysia League (M-League) season-opening victory also handed JDT all three points as they embark on a mission of making history by claiming the Super League title for an eighth consecutive time this year.

In tonight’s Charity Shield-cum-Super League match, coach Benjamin Mora’s JDT players sounded an early warning of their intentions when they had two shots that hit the bar in a space of seven minutes through Leandro Velazques (fourth minute) and Gonzalo Cabrera (11th minute).

Not to be outdone, KDA FC, despite struggling to get their game going, nearly stunned the home team when a Tchetche Kipre’s acrobatic shot also hit the bar, with JDT goalkeeper Mohd Farizal Marlias stranded. — Bernama

