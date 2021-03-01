MFL hopes M-League will proceed smoothly despite Covid-19 pandemic

Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin talk to the press after meeting with FAM members at the Palace of Golden Horses in Seri Kembangan November 12, 2018. — Malay Mail pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, March 1 — The 2021 Malaysia League (M-League) competition, scheduled to start on March 5, was officially launched today with new hopes and a more upbeat vision and mission for the sustainability of the national football industry.

Malaysian Football League (MFL) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said the main goal was to ensure the survival of the country’s number one sports industry despite the strict enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in a continuous effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He also hoped that the M-League this season will proceed as planned as well as attract more sponsors to benefit the competing teams which have not been spared the impact of the pandemic.

“We need to focus on Covid-19 as well as ensure the survival of the local football industry as suggested by the Minister of Youth and Sports. After this we will try to slowly bring supporters into the stadium.

“It is hoped that the Super League and Premier League competitions can be held until the Malaysia Cup and by becoming competitive tournament to prepare the national team in June,” he said at a press conference at the launch of the 2021 M-League here today.

The launching ceremony was officiated by Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

In his speech, Reezal Merican believes that with the thorough preparation and compliance of the SOP set by the Ministry of Health (MOH), National Security Council (MKN) and MFL, the 2021 M-League competition will promise something extraordinary.

He said the approval given for the M-League to proceed and the teams to start training on two conditions that the government understood the needs and survival of all involved in the football ecosystem.

“Secondly, the government’s trust in the discipline of the country’s sports community to comply with the SOP set,” said Reezal Merican.

The 2021 M-League season will see 23 teams comprising 12 Super League teams and 11 Premier League teams participate in the championship involving a total of 242 matches.

The M-League campaign will kick off with the clash between the 2018 Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) in the Sultan Ahmad Shah Charity Shield at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri this Friday. — Bernama