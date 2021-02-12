Arsenal v Benfica Europa League return leg switched to Greece

Arsenal fans are seen in the stands during the Europa League Group B match between Arsenal and SK Rapid Vienna at the Emirates Stadium, London December 3, 2020. Arsenal’s home Europa League tie against Benfica on February 25 has been switched to Greece because of Covid-19 restrictions in England. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 12 — Arsenal’s home Europa League tie against Portuguese giants Benfica on February 25 has been switched to Greece because of Covid-19 restrictions in England, Uefa announced today.

The game will be played at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium of Olympiakos at 1755 GMT. The move comes after the first leg of the last 32 tie on February 18 had already been switched from Lisbon to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The moves were made necessary after the British government toughened Covid-19 restrictions and ruled that only essential travel to and from Portugal would be permitted, and suspended flights between the countries.

The tie is one of several upcoming European clashes to have been impacted by the travel restrictions.

Restrictions on entry into Germany have seen Budapest step in to host the Champions League last 16, first legs between RB Leipzig and Liverpool, and Borussia Moenchengladbach and Manchester City.

Meanwhile Atletico Madrid’s home Champions League last 16 first leg against Chelsea will be played in Bucharest.

And Manchester United’s Europa League last 32, first leg away to Real Sociedad has been switched from Spain to Turin, where it will take place at the Allianz Stadium, home of Juventus.

The Spanish government has extended a ban on arrivals by air from countries including the UK until March 2 over new variants of the virus.

Only legal residents or nationals of Spain and the neighbouring micro-state of Andorra are currently allowed in on flights from affected countries. — AFP