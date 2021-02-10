Juventus hold Inter to make Italian Cup final

Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini celebrates after the match against Inter Milan at the Allianz Stadium in Turin February 9, 2021. — Reuters pic

Andrea Pirlo's side will face one of Napoli or Atalanta, who are locked at 0-0 ahead of Wednesday's second leg in Bergamo, in May's final after comfortably holding Inter in a disciplined display at the Allianz Stadium.

Inter barely troubled veteran Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon despite the return of Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi, while Cristiano Ronaldo was twice denied by fine Samir Handanovic saves at the other end.

Juve are unbeaten since losing 2-0 to Inter in Serie A last month as novice coach Pirlo drags his team into contention in league and cup after an uncertain start coaching the Italian champions.

They have conceded just once since that defeat, in the first leg win at the San Siro last week, and look in ominous form as they return to the title chase at the weekend.

Juve sit seven points behind leaders AC Milan with a game in hand and a trip to troubled Napoli awaiting them on Saturday.

Antonio Conte will now have to concentrate entirely on overhauling Milan if he wants to win Inter their first trophy since 2011.

Second-placed Inter are two points behind their city rivals ahead of their league clash with in-form Lazio on Sunday, while Milan travel to lowly Spezia. — AFP