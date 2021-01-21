Atalanta miss chance to go third with Udinese stalemate

Atalanta players celebrate after scoring against Udinese in Udine January 20 2021. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Jan 21 — Atalanta missed the chance to go third in Serie A on Wednesday settling for a 1-1 draw at Udinese, days before taking on league leaders AC Milan.

The match in Udine had been pushed back from December 6 after heavy rain made the pitch unplayable.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side also dropped points in their goalless draw against Genoa last weekend.

The Bergamo side stay sixth, 10 points behind leaders AC Milan, and one point adrift of third-placed Napoli and Roma, who occupy the final two Champions League places.

Champions Juventus are fifth equal on 33 points with Atalanta.

Roberto Pereyra opened the scoring after just 23 seconds at the Dacia Arena surprising goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini from a tight angle after shaking off Atalanta defensive duo Jose Luis Palomino and Cristian Romero.

Udinese could thank goalkeeper Juan Musso for some fine saves denying Joakim Maehle and Rafael Toloi before Colombian Luis Muriel levelled for Atalanta just before the break for his 11th goal this season.

Gian Piero Gasperini brought Duvan Zapata, Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens off the bench to push for the three points but the hosts held on for a point.

Udinese, in 15th, stretched their winless run to eight games.

They next play second-placed Inter Milan at home this weekend. — AFP