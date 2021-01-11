Sports Ministry: Quarantine-based centralised training for Malaysian athletes to continue

A jogger is seen at Bukit Jalil Stadium during the conditional movement control order on October 14, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The centralised training for national athletes using the quarantine-based approach at several venues in the Klang Valley and Nilai in Negri Sembilan will continue with tighter movement restrictions, said the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS).

In a statement tonight, KBS said the venues involved are the National Sports Council Complex (MSN) in Bukit Jalil, MSN Complex in Taman Keramat, Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara, Paralympics Centre of Excellence in Kampung Pandan in Kuala Lumpur and National Velodrome in Nilai.

The ministry advised the public to abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) set for the sports and recreation sector for areas under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced that the government had decided to implement the movement control order (MCO) in six states for 14 days following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The MCO covers the Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya), Penang, Selangor, Melaka, Johor and Sabah.

Muhyiddin also announced the enforcement of CMCO in another six states — Pahang, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan.

Sarawak and Perlis will be placed under the RMCO from January 13 to 26. — Bernama